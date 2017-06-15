Meizu E2 Transformers Edition Sales Have Begun in China

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Meizu E2 budget smartphone was announced in April this year. Now, the Chinese firm has released a special version of the phone called Meizu E2 Transformers Edition. It is a limited edition version that was announced in May, but it is only now that it has been made available for purchase in the home country. This special edition of Meizu E2 has been introduced just ahead of the upcoming launch of the movie “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Compared to the original Meizu E2, its Transformers Edition appears has a distinctive appeal. It is matte black in color and it comes with an enhanced design. The Autobot logo as well as the text “Transformers” is present on the backside of the phone. The Meizu branding can be seen above the logo and the rear camera is present at the top-left corner along with its dual-LED flash.

The frontside of the Meizu E2 Transformers Edition is not different from the original handset. The top bezel houses the selfie camera and the bottom bezel has the Home button under which the fingerprint scanner is embedded. After turning on the device, users will know that Meizu is providing this special phone with custom theme which brings the black and blue colored icons in the notifications shade.

Even the package of the Meizu E2 Transformers Edition is different. The limited edition package is black in color and the frontside of it has an image of Optimus Prime. Once the package is opened, buyers are greeted with an Autobot logo. The package has all the regular accessories and it also includes a USB flash drive that appears like Autobot.

The hardware specifications of the Meizu E2 Transformers Edition are identical as the original model. It comes with a 5.5-inch display that churns out a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It Helio P20 chipset from MediaTek under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with a native storage of 64 GB.

The rear side of the phone features a 13-megapixel snapper and its front-facing camera is of 5-megapixel. It is a 4G phone that is packed with usual connectivity features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It includes a 3,400mAh battery.

The Meizu E2 Transformers Edition is loaded with YunOS and is available in China with a pricing of 1,799 Yuan (`$264). The original Meizu E2 is selling for 1,699 Yuan (~$250).

