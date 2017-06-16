Xiaomi Mi Mix’s Designer, Philippe Starck Visits Xiaomi HQ, New Generation Coming Next Month?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi Mi Mix’s designer Philippe Starck, Thursday made a visit to Xiaomi’s headquarters in China in what could be a pre-launch visit for the Mi Mix 2. Philippe Starck had made a similar visit to the Beijing-based headquarters of the tech giant a couple of months back. During that visit, it was disclosed that the French design would still design the Mi Mix 2.

The company shared some photos of the Mi Mix designer having an exciting time with staffs at the headquarters.Obviously, the visit is to discuss the Mi Mix 2 and they did state that. Xiaomi’s CEO even stated point-blank that Starck was at the headquarters to discuss the next generation of Mix. We didn’t get to find out the details of the discussion but we believe things will unravel as time goes on.

Already, there are rumours that the Mi Mix 2 will be released next month but we’re not so sure about that. An earlier rumoured had tipped the Mi Mix 2 to make its debut in the second half of the year and H2 2017 begins next month. Even though Xiaomi doesn’t drop the Mix 2 next month, it is likely the device may drop very soon. In addition, the Mi Mix 2 may be launched along with the Mi Note 3 just the same way Xiaomi announced the first-gen Mi Mix and Galaxy Note 2 together.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint technology which would make the first smartphone from an indigenous Chinese manufacturer to use the fingerprint security feature, the Mi Mix 2 is also expected to come with a screen-to-body ratio higher than the 91.3% screen-to-body ratio the Mi Mix came with. There are also likely to be a number of innovative features on the next-gen concept flagship phone.

