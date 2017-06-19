The Moto Z2 Play Gets A ¥3299 (~$484) Price Tag in China

The Moto Z2 Play was announced earlier this month. The successor to the original Z Play comes with a few design changes, spec upgrades (and downgrade) and a $499 price.

Scheduled to be available for purchase this summer, the Moto Z2 will also make its way to Lenovo’s home country, China. According to industry insiders, the Moto Z2 Play will sell for the same price as the original Moto Z Play in China. That is ¥3299 (~$484), which is just $15 less than the international price.

The Moto Z2 Play has a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 SoC. It is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and also has a 3GB RAM + 32GB model.

There is a 12MP f/1.7 dual-pixel sensor on the rear and a 5MP f/2.2 shooter with dual LED flash up front. The downgrade comes in the smaller 3000mAh capacity cut down from 3500mAh battery in favor of a thinner body. The Z2 Play comes with Android 7.1.1 and has NFC and a fingerprint scanner. It also supports old and new Moto Mods.

Earlier, we saw an image of a Moto Z2 Play running ZUI. Lenovo has not confirmed if this will be a China exclusive but that is highly likely. If this happens, then we should expect other Motorola devices launching in China to run ZUI.

