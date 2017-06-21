OnePlus 5 Launched In China, Prices Revealed

Barely a day after the OnePlus 5 was officially unveiled in the U.S, the flagship phone has made its official debut in OnePlus’ home country of China. The OnePlus 5 was launched today with, of course, similar specs lineup but a far reduced price tag when compared to the price regime announced for U.S and Europe. Apart from the dual cameras, the 8GB RAM on board one of the versions makes the OnePlus 5 second to the Nubia Z17 as the only two Chinese model with 8GB RAM.

The OnePlus 5 is available in 6GB +64GB version and 8GB+128GB version. While the 6GB version starts at 2,999 Yuan ($438), the 8GB version will be sold in China for 3499 yuan($512). The device also come in just two colours whereby the 6GB version is available in Slate gray colour, while the 8GB version comes in Midnight Black colour only.

The OnePlus flagship is expected to go on sale in China from tomorrow June 22 by 10 AM. Reservations for the sale has long opened on Jingdong (JD. Com) with figures exceeding 500,000 days before the launch. The interesting thing about the reservation is that the 8GB version is stocked and as would be expected, it has the highest number of reservations.

Specs wise, the OP5 features a 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835, 6GB /8GB LPDDR4X RAM options, up to 128GB UFS 2.1 dual lane storage. The flagship device sports a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space support. The display is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Others include a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 20MP telephoto camera at the rear, a 16MP selfie sensor and a 33000mah battery with DASH charge technology, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

The OnePlus 5 is that it will come with 34 LTE Band support, making it a truly global smartphone. There is a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack which can both be used to connect a headphone. OnePlus also showcased a new Karbon Bumper case for the OnePlus 5. The company also released two new improved models of its OnePlus-branded Travel Backpack.

