OnePlus 5 To Get A New Mint Gold Color, TENAA Listing Reveals

OnePlus 5 was launched only recently and is already on sale in China, available in Midnight Black version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage going for around $539 and Slate Gray coloured version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage selling for $479. That may not be the only two colours the device may come with as a TENAA listing for the OnePlus flagship has appeared online showing the smartphone will be available in three different colour variants.

According to the listing, the colour variants include the Midnight black and Space gray which is already available. However, the device will also come in a Mint gold colour variant which may be released sometime later.

The OnePlus 5 flash sale has seen the flagship selling out completely across all platforms despite assurance from OnePlus that there were enough units in stock await the start of sales. The company’s CEO even hinted that the company might mobilise more units from overseas market. But that isn’t likely going to include the Mint gold version. Rather, the Mint gold version may be released later on just like the Soft gold version of the OnePlus 3 and 3T was only released some months after the initial models were launched.

