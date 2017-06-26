OPPO A77 New Editions Get Spotted on TENAA With Faster CPU, Android Nougat

OPPO A77 smartphone was announced in May this year for Taiwanese markets. It is dubbed as the first phone with “Selfie Portrait” mode made available through a single lens system. Now, new editions of OPPO A77 have appeared on TENAA with A77 and A77t listings. Interestingly, these handsets appear different from A77. Also, there are some differences in the specifications.

The OPPO A77 that is currently available in Taiwan is driven by 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750T chipset and it is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. However, the newer OPPO A77 models are powered by a same 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. Also, they are preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. It will customized with the latest edition of Color OS.

The exact name of the chipsets present under the hood of the new A77 and A77t is not known. It is speculated that the new models are running on Snapdragon 625 or Helio P10 chip. The A77 and A77t smartphones are equipped with 3,115mAh battery which is smaller compared to the 3,200mAh battery from OPPO A77. As mentioned above, there are some design changes on the new A77 and A77t smartphones.

Read More: Huawei, OPPO & Vivo 2017 Smartphone Shipments Predicted to Be Below Expectations

The original OPPO A77 measures 153.3 x 75.2 x 7.2mm and its weight is 153 grams. However, the newer models identically measure 153.3 x 75.9 x 7.4mm and they weigh 148 grams. The redesigned camera module includes the rear snapper and flash in the same window. The camera setup and design of the antenna bands look similar to OPPO R11. Gold, Rose gold and Black are color variants of the new OPPO A77.

Like the original OPPO A77, the new models come with 5.5-inch TFT screen that supports full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on both the new models. The original A77 also features the same set of cameras. These new models have the same 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The new OPPO A77 seems to be heading to Mainland China as the device has received TENAA certification. At present, there is no information on its pricing and availability. The original OPPO A77 was introduced in Taiwan for NTD 10,990 (~$362).

(source 1, 2 | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: