Samsung Launches Exynos i T200 Smartphone Chip Optimised For IoTs

Samsung has announced a new processor which happens to be its first System-on-Chip (SoC) optimised for Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets. The chip dubbed Exynos i T200 is Samsung’s WiFi-based integrated solution for Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. The new chip is built on 28nm process technology and features two high-performance MCU cores, on-chip security solution, and ancillary blocks.

The Exynos i T200 comes with integrated baseband modem and RF transceivers for 802.11b/g/n single band and is certified by the WiFi Alliance which is an indication that it is capable of providing a reliable wireless connection. The new chip also integrates power amplifier, low-noise amplifier, and T/R switches for WiFi solution that benefits system’s bill-of-material.

Configuration wise, the Exynos i T200 has two MCU cores (Cortex-R4 and Cortex-M0+ core) for enhanced performance. For efficiency, different tasks can be assigned to different MCU for independent processing. For example, Cortex-M0+ can be used for I/O or LED control while CorteX-R4 controls system management (Operating System). This eliminates the need for an addition microcontroller in the system in case there are workloads that can’t be effectively managed with a single microcontroller.

Samsung believes the improved security and support for wireless connections gives it an advantage in the expanding IoT market. The security hardware allows for passwords and backing up of data. This new chip coupled with Samsung’s Tizen OS on which its uses for IoTs and other smart gadgets, the new chip may likely find its way into other gadgets apart from smartphone.

