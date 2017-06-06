Samsung’s Exynos 7872 Will Have Mali-G71 MP1 GPU

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung is working on a new 14nm chip called the Exynos 7872. The new mid-range chip has a number of features going for it, key feature being full network support. Although the chip is yet to launch, Meizu already has plans to release a phone powered by the chip.

Previous details revealed about the chip says it will have six cores: 4 Cortex-A73 and 2 Cortex-A53 cores, paired with a Mali-T830 GPU. According to a Weibo post by @Grass Grass Grass, there has been a change. Instead of the T830, the GPU has been swapped for a Mali-G71 MP1.

This is a high performance ARM GPU and a variant of the one found in the Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). The difference lies in the number of cores. The MP1 has just a single display core while the MP8 as the name suggests has 8. The Mali-G71 actually maxes out at 32 cores.

There is no release date yet but rumor has it that the phone Meizu is working on is a variant of the E2 recently released. This is not the Transformers Edition scheduled to go on sale soon as the listing on Lynx shows that has a Helio X20 SoC. The Exynos 7872 variant may be scheduled to launch later.

(Source)

