LG G6 Plus with 128GB Storage & G6 32GB Hitting South Korea on June 30

Reports from South Korea has revealed that technology giant LG has scheduled the official launch of the LG G6 Plus and the 32GB version of the G6 for July 30. LG had announced the G6 Plus as well as the G6 32GB storage variant last week without disclosing when the new variants would become available in the market. But from all indications, the company would star selling both variants in its home country from June 30. The models will also start hitting other markets gradually. Also, the G6 Plus will come in Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue, and Optical Terra Gold colours. LG had earlier disclosed that the Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold will also be available for the G6 64GB model.

LG also disclosed that the G6 will be getting a range of software upgrades that would usher in features like face print, low power consumption, and covered lens warning.

The LG G6 Plus will be priced a little higher than the G6 at 957,000 Won (~$839), while the G6 will sell for 819,500 Won (~$718). The prices may be slightly higher in other markets whenever LG decides to launch them outside South Korea.

