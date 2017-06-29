OnePlus 5 Sets Launch Week Sales Record on Amazon India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you are a serious manufacturer, you need to have India in your sight because that’s the next big market after China. OnePlus gets the idea and that’s why they made sure India was one of the first countries to get the OnePlus 5. That move paid off resulting in the new flagship setting a launch week sales record on Amazon India.

The Amazon exclusive OnePlus 5 according to the retail giant is the highest grossing phone in a launch week. OnePlus adds that the OP5 sold three times the amount of OnePlus 3T units sold within a week of its launch. Although a fairer comparison will be against the OnePlus 3 since the 3T is a slight upgrade.

The #OnePlus5 is now the highest grossing phone in the launch week on @amazonIN! A huge thanks to our community who made this feat possible pic.twitter.com/IodKYsFBpy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 29, 2017

The OnePlus 5 units sold in India is made by OPPO’s factory in Uttar Pradesh. It is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM +128GB model.

So far, OnePlus seems to be happy with the success of its new flagship. Last week, the company’s co-founder Carl Pei tweeted that the OnePlus 5 is their fastest selling phone.

