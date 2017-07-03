Hisense H10 Now Official: 20MP Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 430 & ¥2299 ($339) Price

Electronics maker Hisense has joined the super-selfie train with its new Hisense H10 smartphone. The new device packs a 20MP front facing camera with soft flash for those beautiful selfies.

The camera may be the highlight of the phone but the rest of its specs are not bad. The Hisense H10 has a 5.5-inch 1080p display. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage and just like its previous phone, the Hisense Rock, this also has a Snapdragon 430 processor.

The rear camera is a 12MP Sony IMX386 and keeping it company on the back is a fingerprint scanner. The phone has a metallic build that is just 7.2mm thick and underneath it lies a 3500mAh battery. That should see you through a day since it is paired with the low-power Snapdragon 430 mobile platform.

There is Android 7.1 out of the box but you have to use it with Hisense’s Vision UI overlay. The bottom of the device houses a single speaker, a micro USB port and an audio jack.

The Hisense 10 comes in blue, silver, pink and black and costs ¥2299 (∼$339). It is available on JD.com but limited to just the silver and black variants.

