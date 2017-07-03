Xiaomi Mi 6 Jackie Chan Limited Edition With Actor’s Autograph Unveiled

Xiaomi has announced a Jackie Chan Limited Edition of its latest Snapdragon 835 powered flagship – Xiaomi Mi 6. The new Mi 6 Jackie Chan Limited edition is released to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Jackie Chan stunt team. The initial team was first reunited after a long period in February this year and the new Edition of Xiaomi’s best smartphone yet is meant to pay tribute to a legendary martial arts actor.

The new Mi 6 edition doesn’t really come with a lot of differences from the regular version but it has a unique gift box which is designed with Jackie’s autograph at the front. The Mi 6 wasn’t unboxed for us to see if the autograph is also stamped on the back of the Mi 6 itself but a group photo of Jackie Chan and his entire stunt team has the “Shot on Mi 6” watermark. In addition, the configuration isn’t revealed but the new edition could have the same specs as the Mi 6 as well, with perhaps, a Jackie Chan themed set of wallpapers onboard.

Jackie Chan is a well-known celebrity actor popular all over the world. He was awarded an honorary Oscars for his works over the years in November last year. No doubt the Jackie Chan edition would have a lot of fans scampering to get one but since it is limited, we can’t say how many units would be available for purchase. We also don’t know when it would be available for purchase and the price tag.

