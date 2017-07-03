Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini Configuration Leaks, Will Have Infinity Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The last time we got a mini version of Samsung’s flagship was in 2014 (Galaxy S5 Mini). For the Galaxy S6 Mini we only saw a retailer list it online as coming soon but it never saw the light of day. There was no announcement of a Galaxy S7 Mini. Now there is news of a Galaxy S8 Mini and we are not excited.

Specifications of the device is said to have leaked online by an undisclosed source. According to the source, the Galaxy S8 Mini will retain the infinity display present in its bigger siblings but will be smaller. Actual dimension is said to be 5.3-inches but due to the thin bezels, the phone will have a 4.7-inch form factor. Although the source says the bezels won’t be as thin as that of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The S8 Mini is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. For the processor, we may finally see a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 power a Samsung phone.

The camera will remain a 12MP dual-pixel sensor and the phone will also have iris recognition. There is no info regarding the battery capacity.

The Galaxy S8 Mini will launch first in South Korea before making it out to other regions. Let us hope this is not just smoke and mirrors.

