New Honor Budget Phone Gets Certified on TENAA

A new Honor phone has appeared on TENAA where it has been certified. The Huawei independent brand’s model comes with the model number MYA-TL10 with specifications that shows the device will be a budget phone. Honor is known for its high-end models but recently, they have spread their tentacles to the mid-range and now the low-end segment.

The TENAA listing shows the Honor phone features a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1280 x 720pixels). It has a dimension of 143.8 x 72 x 8.85mm, weighing just 150g. The model packs a 1.4GHz Quad-core processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. On the camera end, the Huawei Honor smartphone sports an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and at the front, there is a 5MP camera. The device is fueled by a modest 2,920mAh.



In addition, the Honor device comes in gray, gold and white colour variants and has a built-in antenna which makes it likely that the body may not be made from metal. The new TENAA certified model comes with a host of network bands including 4G LTE. The phone gets its interface from the Android 6.0 Marshmallow which will likely be modified with Huawei’s EMUI.

(source)

