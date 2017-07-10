blackview bv8000 pro discount

New Honor Budget Phone Gets Certified on TENAA

HonorNews

by Jed John ago 0

A new Honor phone has appeared on TENAA  where it has been certified. The Huawei independent brand’s model comes with the model number MYA-TL10 with specifications that shows the device will be a budget phone. Honor is known for its high-end models but recently, they have spread their tentacles to the mid-range and now the low-end segment.Huawei Honor

The TENAA listing shows the Honor phone features a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1280 x 720pixels). It has a dimension of 143.8 x 72 x 8.85mm, weighing just 150g. The model packs a 1.4GHz Quad-core processor backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. On the camera end, the Huawei Honor smartphone sports an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and at the front, there is a 5MP camera. The device is fueled by a modest 2,920mAh.
honor

Read Also: Honor 8 Pro Released In India, Priced At ₹29,999 On Amazon

In addition, the Honor device comes in gray, gold and white colour variants and has a built-in antenna which makes it likely that the body may not be made from metal. The new TENAA certified model comes with a host of network bands including 4G LTE. The phone gets its interface from the Android 6.0 Marshmallow which will likely be modified with Huawei’s EMUI.

(source)honor phone

