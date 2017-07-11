Xiaomi Launches Mi Note 2 Special Edition With 6GB RAM & 64GB ROM For ¥2899 (~$426)

During the weekend Xiaomi announced it was going to release a new smartphone today, July 11. It released a teaser poster and a video revealing some of the specs and hiding others. We had thought it was the Mi 6 Plus but turns out it is a new variant of the Mi Note 2.

Xiaomi is calling it the Mi Note 2 Special Edition but there really is nothing special about it. The original Mi Note 2 was released in two variants: a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model and a 6GB + 128GB ROM model. The Mi Note 2 Special Edition sits in between them with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The rest of the specifications remain the same.

It has a 5.7-inch dual curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821 processor and a 22.5MP rear camera. The front facing camera is an 8MP sensor and there is a fingerprint scanner that sits beneath the home button.

A 4070mAh battery powers the phone and it can be charged via a USB type-C port. There is Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth 4.2, dual band WiFi, and dual SIM support.

The Mi Note 2 Special Edition will sell for ¥2899 ($426). That is more than what the Mi 6 sells for which has a better processor but a smaller display and battery.

Xiaomi says there is a ¥300 discount available for now which brings the price down to ¥2599 (~$382) and makes it less expensive than the 4GB RAM model which is ¥2799 (~$412).

The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is still ¥3299 (~$485) and the Global Edition remains ¥3499 (~$515).

