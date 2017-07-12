Image of SHARP Phone With Full Screen Display Leaks & It Looks Very Familiar

Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, we have seen more manufacturers embrace the full-screen or bezel-less design this year. However, some manufacturers have been offering these designs long before now, prime example being Sharp. The Japanese manufacturer is said to be working on a new full-screen device and a live image has been leaked.

The image which was posted on Weibo by the general manager of Sharp’s mobile phone business unit in China looks very familiar. For those who do not know, the device not only looks exactly like Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone (PH-1) but the entire image is similar to the first leaked photo of the Essential phone.

READ MORE: The Sharp X1 is A Japan Exclusive Android One Smartphone

The display of the phone extends to the top and even has the exact same cut-out for the front facing camera. This could actually pass for the Essential Phone but we will have to wait to see if the specs are similar as well.

There is no mention of when Sharp will release its new phone but we believe a launch isn’t too far off.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: