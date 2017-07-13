White Xiaomi Mi 6 Goes On First Sale Tomorrow For ¥2499 ($368)

After months of waiting, the White Xiaomi Mi 6 will eventually be available for purchase, starting tomorrow 14th of July.

Xiaomi released the Mi 6 a few months ago in four different colors. There is the standard black, blue, white and ceramic black special edition. However only the black has been available for purchase. Now that the white variant is available, those who prefer it can pick it up.

The price for the White Mi 6 is set at ¥2499 (~$368) and Xiaomi says it will be available both online and offline. At the moment, it will only be available for the 64GB model.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the company’s flagship for the year. It has a 5.15-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. It isn’t waterproof but it is splash proof. There is also no earphone jack though there is an adapter and Xiaomi has launched a pair of USB type-C earphones.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Ships 23.16 Million Smartphones in Q2 2017

The highlight of the Mi 6 is its dual rear cameras which take impressive pictures. It is not the best in the market but it is its best dual camera phone so far. The front camera is an 8MP autofocus sensor.

The Mi 6 has a 3350mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. You get dual SIM slots, NFC and Android Nougat out of the box.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: