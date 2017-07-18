Lenovo’s Star Wars AR Headset is Coming To A Galaxy Near You

Last weekend, Disney’s official fan club, D23 held its biennial expo. The event is usually an exciting one because Disney announces its film schedule for the coming years, shows official trailers and behind the scenes videos of popular franchises and fans get to meet their favorite stars.

For fans of Star Wars, the upcoming 8th movie isn’t the only thing to be excited about. Lucas film and Lenovo announced a Star Wars AR headset that brings the galaxy far far away to your room and face.

Although, little was mentioned about the technical details of the headset, release date and pricing, one thing we know is that our dream of being a Jedi is coming true. The AR headset will come with a number of Star Wars games including Holochess and another one called Jedi Challenges that requires you to have your own lightsaber.

An official video for Jedi Challenges was released giving us a glimpse of what to expect. We get to see the AR headset and the lightsaber that will work with it. The headset will need your smartphone to work and will be available on BestBuy and Lenovo.com when it launches.

