MIUI 9 Coming To Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X First

It is exactly a week to the launch of MIUI 9 and Xiaomi has started recruiting beta testers. Although there is a long list of devices supported for the beta testing, only two or three, depending on how you see it will get the beta update first. Those devices are the Mi 6 and the Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/Redmi Note 4X.

The number of devices supported for the closed beta testing this year is smaller than that of MIUI 8. MIUI 8 arrived earlier (May, 2016) and began closed beta testing with about 8 devices. MIUI 9 is not only arriving late, only four devices including the Mi 5X will actually get it first.

Before the closed beta testing is over and a public beta testing we may as well already be in September. After then will Xiaomi begin a stable roll-out to eligible devices.

Complete list of devices supported for beta testing are as follows: Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5c, Mi 5, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 2/2S, Mi MIX, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Mi Note/Pro, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1, Redmi Note 4X (MTK), Redmi Note 4X (SD), Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3 (MTK), Redmi Note 3 (SD), Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note, Redmi Pro, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 2A, Redmi 2/Prime, Redmi 1S, and Redmi 1.

It is important to state that the beta version rolling out first is for the China ROM. Information regarding the Global ROM will be posted later.

While Xiaomi seems to be adding more features and trying to make MIUI better, it still takes a long time before devices receive a stable update.

If you wish to apply as a beta tester, visit the source link below.

(Source)

