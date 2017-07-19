Samsung Says It Will Recover 157 Tons of Minerals from Note 7 Recycling

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung relaunched refurbished units of the Galaxy Note 7 as the Galaxy Note FE earlier this month. Availability is still only in its home country for now (and in limited quantities) and there has been no official confirmation of it being available in other countries.

In spite of the recent launch of the refurbished version, Samsung still has hundreds of thousands if not more than a million units in stock that it didn’t relaunch with a smaller battery.

Those units will be recycled, and according to Samsung, it plans to recover over 157 tons in minerals including gold, silver, copper and cobalt from the process.

For those of you who don’t know, a ton is different from a tonne. 157 tons is equivalent to 142.42 tonnes. That is a lot of minerals if you ask me.

Other parts of the Note 7 such as displays, camera modules, processors and memories will be reused in other products. Some will also be used as replacement parts for damaged Note FE units.

Samsung says it will carry out the recycling process in an eco-friendly way that meets environmental standards. The recycling process will be carried out in conjunction with foreign and local companies.

