Xiaomi MIUI 9 Update to Hit These Mi, Redmi Note, Redmi Devices

The MIUI 9 update is coming preloaded on the Xiaomi Mi 5X that will be unveiled on July 25. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X are expected to be the first smartphones from the Chinese firm to receive the update. Recently, the company confirmed that it would be releasing the MIUI 9 update to Xiaomi Mi 2S, a device that had released in 2013.

It seems that apart from Xiaomi Mi 1, all the other Xiaomi smartphones and tablets will be receiving the MIUI 9 update. Following screenshots from the MIUI 9 registration app for the closed beta, the list of Xiaomi devices that can be upgraded to MIUI 9 has been revealed.

Mi devices: Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5C, Mi 5, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 2s, Mi 2, Mi MIX, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro, Mi Note, Mi Pad 3, Mi Pad 2, and Mi Pad.

Redmi Note devices: Redmi Note 4X (MediaTek, Snapdragon editions), Note 4, Note 3, Note 2, Redmi Note and Redmi Pro.

Redmi devices: Redmi 4X, 4A and 4; Redmi 3S, 3X and 3; Redmi 2A and 2, Redmi 1S and Redmi 1.

All the above Xiaomi devices will not get the MIUI 9 update simultaneously. The first batch of Xiaomi devices to get MIUI 9 update include Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi Note 4X and the recent flagships. The second wave of update would include devices like Mi Note 2 and some other videos. Older devices like Xiaomi Mi 2 and 2S are likely to get the update later on.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be rolling out Androd 7.1 Nougat update to Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi 5C and Redmi 4X. The company will be releasing Android 7.0 Nougat update to devices like Mi Max, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi 4S, Redmi 4C and Redmi Note 4X.

