Meizu Flow Earphones Arrives For ¥599 ($89)

The Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus smartphones were not the only devices announced by Meizu yesterday. The Chinese manufacturer also launched the Meizu Flow Earphones.

The Flow Earphones is a collaborative work between Meizu Acoustics and Japanese ID Designer, Ping Jing Hao. They also worked with the Institute of Acoustics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences to fine tune the earphones.

Meizu has worked hard at making the Flow as great as possible. With its history as a MP3 Player manufacturer, expect the Flow to provide high-quality audio reproduction. The Flow has three main components to ensure this. There is a high fidelity moving coil unit that enhances the low-frequency dive degree, a high sensitivity dual-balanced mixing unit, and a professional tuning frequency unit.

Meizu has also focused on the design of the Flow making it comfortable to wear. Unlike previously reported, it doesn’t look like the AKG K3003. The earphones also has an in-line microphone and a gold plated 3.5mm connector.

The Meizu Flow Earphones is priced at ¥599 ($89) and is available in Moonlight Silver and Star Black. If you purchase it along with either the Pro 7 or Pro 7 Plus, you pay ¥499 ($74) instead. The earphones comes with 6 pairs of earbuds and a carrying case to keep it safe.

