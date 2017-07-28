Huawei CEO Confirms Full-Screen Display, Better Camera, Longer Battery for Mate 10 to Rival Against Apple

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei Mate 10 is the upcoming flagship phablet from the Chinese manufacturer. Leaked information has revealed that the Mate 10 would be arriving with a full-screen display. Richard Yu, the chariman of Huawei’s mobile division has confirmed that the Mate 10 would be equipped with a full-screen display. He has also confirmed that the company will not be manufacturing low-end smartphones.

From the beginning of this month, the rumor mill has been consistently saying that Mate 10 will be coming with a near bezel-less screen. This means Huawei will be joining the trend of other smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 that come with full-screen display. Samsung and Apple are leading the smartphone manufacturer followed by Huawei that is sitting on the third position. It seems that the Chinese manufacturer is serious on taking on Apple in North America.

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to release around the same time Apple will be launching the next iPhone. He said that the Mate 10 will be capable of trumping the iPhone in numerous aspects. Yu said that the Mate 10 will be delivering longer battery performance, improved camera capabilities and other features that will allow the company to rival with Apple. Even though Yu confirmed on the above details, he did not confirm on the exact configuration of above features.

Previous rumors have revealed that the Huawei Mate 10 will be featuring a 6-inch full-screen display by JDI that is dubbed as Full Active display. It will be delivering an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels.

The Kirin 970 chipset is speculated to feature an octa-core processor with Cortex A73 cores. It would be a 10nm chipset that will either feature Mali-G71MP8 and Mali-G71MP12 graphics. The Kirin 970 chipset will help the Mate 10 to churn out better battery performance. It will be coming with Leica branded dual rear cameras and the Mate 10 is expected to support 3D sensing.

Since there is less margin in low-end smartphones, the Chinese company will be stop manufacturing it. This suggests that the company will be only launching high-end and mid-range smartphones. The company will be concentrating on selling its smartphones in developed regions such as Europe, China and Japan.

