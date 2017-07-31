Vivo X9S Gets A Coat of Blue And A ¥2698 (∼$400) Price Tag

The Vivo X9S was launched early this month as a successor to last year’s Vivo X9. The phone has a new design (read thinner body) and upgraded internals, and comes in rose gold, gold, and matte black. However, Vivo announced a new blue variant today.

The new Vitality Blue variant looks nearly identical to the Vivo X9 NBA Edition released early this year. The front panel is black, the antenna lines are white, and the back plate is blue. The only thing missing on the X9S is the NBA emblem.

The new color variant will be available for purchase starting August 1, same day as the Flame Red Nubia Z17. Vivo is keeping the price at ¥2698 (∼$400) just like the other color variants. The phone will be available on Vivo’s official website with the option for a free engraving.

The Vivo X9S has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 652. Storage is limited to 64GB without the option for expansion.

The Vivo X9S may not look very different from the X9 but Vivo deserves praise for making it thinner and increasing the battery capacity to 3320mAh from 3050mAh. That is unusual as a thinner body usually means a smaller battery or sometimes the same capacity.

Vivo phones are all about the cameras and the X9S doesn’t disappoint. It has dual front cameras (20MP + 5MP) for portrait mode images. Additional features include a dedicated audio chip, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 16MP rear camera with LED flash.

