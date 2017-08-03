Xiaomi Launches New 1080p PTZ Smart camera For ¥149 (~$22)

Xiaomi’s Mijia platform has unveiled its latest crowdfunding product and it is a smart camera. The 1080p PTZ Smart Camera adds to Xiaomi’s growing list of home security cameras.

About three months go, Xiaomi launched a PTZ camera but it can only record in 720p and is priced at ¥199 (~$28). This new one records in full HD and costs even less.

The 1080p PTZ Smart Camera has a rectangular design and rotates 360° atop a circular base. The camera sensor itself which has a 120° viewing angle and an f/2.3 aperture can rotate 93° vertically. Since it is a PTZ camera it is ideal for keeping an eye on your kids or pets.

There are six 940nm IR LED emitters for night vision. It also has an 18-step gray-scale restore process that converts the night images into clear black and white ones.

Apart from functioning as a security camera, you can also use it as a webcam. The accompanying app supports picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to keep an eye on the camera while you do other things on your phone.

The camera supports 2.4GHz WiFi and has a microSD card slot as well as a full sized USB-port for flash drives (32GB max.). You can also set it up to save to the cloud or a connected NAS device. Power is via a DC 5V/2A port at the back.

The 1080p PTZ Smart Camera measures 127.5 x 60 x 60 mm and weighs 249g. It works with Android 4.0 and above and iOS 8.0 and above devices.

Price is just ¥149 (~$22) and will start shipping from September 12.

