LG Q6 Now Official In India, Priced At INR 14,990 (∼$235)

The LG Q6 can be said to be the mid-range version of the LG G6 released earlier this year. One thing both phones have in common is the 18:9 Full-Vision display. The Q6 was first released in South Korea last month, and as part of its global roll-out, was launched in India today.

The LG Q6 will be an Amazon India exclusive and will sell for INR 14,990 (∼$235). It packs a 5.5-inch 1080 x 2160 display in a compact body, has a Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, and 3GB of RAM. Storage is 32GB and is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (2TB max.).

For optics, there is a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP wide-angle front facing camera. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.1, has dual SIM slot (nano only) and packs a 3000mAh battery. The LG Q6 is available in Astro Black and Platinum Ice.

There are a bunch of offers available for the LG Q6:

Reliance Jio users get 50GB of data upon purchase.

If you opt for an installment payment plan using any of the major credit cards, there will be no cost EMI. So you end up paying the exact amount as if you paid in full.

All buyers of the LG Q6 will be entitled to a free screen replacement within a period of 6 months from the date of purchase.

