Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Drops To Lowest Price Ever

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Mi Note 2 was released last year and there are unconfirmed rumors that it will get a successor soon. Two months ago, Xiaomi reduced the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB model to ¥2499 (~$374) from ¥2799 (~$419). If you are interested in purchasing it, you may want to check other sites as they have it for less.

Online store Gome is offering a ¥600 limited discount that brings the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB version to ¥2199 (~$329). If you are not able to snag that, you may have to settle for a ¥400 discount that brings it down to ¥2399 (~$359).

JD.com has the Mi Note 2 in the same configuration above for ¥2399 (~$359). That is an extra ¥100 (~$15) savings compared to if you buy it from the official site.

Xiaomi announced a new model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ¥2899 ($434) last month. So if you feel you need the extra RAM, you may want to settle for that.

The Mi Note 2 is still a more than a capable device. It has a 5.7-inch dual curved display and is powered by the Snapdragon 821. The 4070mAh battery is more than you will find on similarly sized flagships and there is an audio jack.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Has Already Sold 5 Million Redmi Note 4 Units in India

The 22.5MP rear camera may not be the best among its peers you should be able to sideload the Google Pixel’s camera app to take advantage of the HDR+ for better photos.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: