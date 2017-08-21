Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Is Built Using Flagship Quality Standards

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Redmi Note 5A later today via a live broadcast which would be hosted by Xiaomi’s president Lin Bin. The Redmi Note 5A falls into the tech giant’s budget offering except that it is touted to come with a build quality whose standard is of flagship category. This assertion was made by Lin Bin himself on his official Weibo account who also shared a list of the quality tests the Redmi Note 5A was subjected to.

Among the quality tests listed include dust test, temperature impact test, SIM card plug test and a host of others which ordinarily are tests conducted on its Mi flagship models. The device is also revealed to be coming with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Lin Bin had also earlier revealed that the budget device will come with a front flash. In addition, the Xiaomi president also shared a list of suppliers of the different parts used on the Redmi Note 5A and on the list we can see top companies like Qualcomm, Samsung, Texas instruments, Bosch, Corning, and others.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is expected to feature a 5.5-inch HD display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset. The device also features 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. There may be another variant with a Snapdragon 625 chipset as well as 3GB+ 32GB memory and 4GB + 64GB storage. It is expected to pack a 13-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing camera of 5-megapixels as well as a 3,000mAh battery. We’ll keep you updated here on Gizmochina as soon as the device is launched.

