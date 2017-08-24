Nokia 6 Sold Out in Less Than in a Minute on Amazon India; Next Sale Begins on August 30

Nokia 6 was launched in China on Jan. 20 and it was showcased at the Mobile World Congress even in February this year. However, the smartphone was made available for purchase for the first time in India through the flash sale exclusively on Amazon on Aug. 23. All the Nokia 6 units were sold out within a minute.

The Nokia 6 pre-bookings on Amazon India began on Aug. 21. Only those people who pre-registered for the Nokia 6 were able to purchase it on Aug. 23. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 (~$234) in India. Just as the Nokia 6 met with tremendous response during the multiple flash sales in China, the smartphone was sold in a minute on Amazon India yesterday.

Amazon India is given Rs. 1,000 (~$15) cash back for Prime customers who purchase the handset through Amazon Pay balance. Also, all the Nokia 6 customers who sign-up in the Kindle app can take advantage of 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks. In addition to these offers, Nokia 6 buyers can benefit from Rs. 2,500 discount on Make My Trip. Vodafone is also giving 45 GB of 4G data for free for five months.

Read More: Nokia 8 vs Competition: Where Does It Stand? An In-Depth Analysis

Those customers who registered for the Nokia 6 but were not able to buy it yesterday are required to register again for the next sale. Amazon India will begin the next sale on Aug. 30. The Nokia 6 is available on Amazon India in three colors like Black, Silver and Tempered Blue.

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and it is powered by Snapdragon 430 chipset. The SoC is coupled with 3 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 32 GB. It also features an external storage that supports up to 128 GB of microSD card.

It comes preinstalled with Android Nougat OS. HMD Global has claimed that it will be launching Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 6 soon. It features a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It features a Dolby Atoms powered dual speakers. A 3,000 mAh battery provides power to the Nokia 6.

In the past week, HMD Global had introduced the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone. It is expected to arrive in Europe, Latin America, China and U.S. It is expected to debut in India on October.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: