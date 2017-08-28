Leagoo T5 Review – Powerful Phone for just $130!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo is one of those Chinese manufacturers that usually produces great phones at affordable prices. The Leagoo T5 offers very good specs like 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM for less than $130. My name is Linus, stay tuned.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a pair of cheap earphones and a soft TPU case.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

When it comes to the design, we are looking at a well-built phone that is made mostly of metal. The device feels sturdy and I have no complaints about the build quality. A 5.5” 1080p display is great. It’s sharp and vibrant and even the sunlight legibility is decent.

There is no LED notification light but we have LED flash for night selfies that can be taken with a beefy 13MP camera. The on-screen navigation keys can be customized, which is great.

You also get a dual-camera setup that consists of one 13MP shooter and another 5MP sensor. The fingerprint scanner is on the front and it is accurate but I found that the display lights up quite slowly once the fingerprint is recognized.

The loudspeaker quality is just average. Also, the sound starts crackling at the highest volume settings.

The sound quality via the headset jack is surprisingly good for such a cheap phone.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

The Leagoo T5 has really good specs for the price that includes an octa-core MTK6750T CPU (1.5GHz), 64GB of expandable storage and 4GB of RAM.

The gaming performance is surprisingly good. I was able to play most of the games on the highest graphics settings with just some skipped frames. If you reduce the graphics settings, the phone can handle 3D games without any issues. However, I found the device to get quite warm quickly.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

The phone ships with Android 7.0 with the Leagoo’s skin on top of it that has some extra features and customization options. You can select from quite a few themes, wallpapers or choose different transition effects. There are also a few gesture controls. Some of them work fine while other gestures are not always recognized fast.

Most importantly, I found the phone to be fast on the daily basis. I didn’t have any hiccups or lag even after installing quite a few apps and running them in the background.

CAMERAS

The daylight images look quite good for a cheap phone but they are definitely not perfect. Most of the shots have a decent amount of detail while others could have more sharpness. Also, the dynamic range is usually off. That dual-camera setup allows you to take pictures with the bokeh effect. You can take some images that may look nice on social media but the blurred background may look artificial in some of the shots.

The night images are like on most of the cheap phones -they look kind of poor with lots of noise.

The selfie pictures look very good for a cheap phone.

The 1080p video looks kind of mediocre. Obviously, you can’t expect much better image quality in this price range of phones but I was very disappointed by a horrible sound recording quality.

Surprisingly, the sound recording quality is a lot better once you use the front facing camera for videos. The quality of the footage is pretty good, especially considering the fact that the videos can be recorded at the max. resolution of 480p.

CONNECTIVITY

As for connectivity, I didn’t have any issues with the call quality, signal reception, Wifi or Bluetooth. The GPS may not be the most accurate out there but it gets the job done for navigation.

The phone comes with a hybrid dual-SIM card tray that can take either 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and the microSD card. What is frustrating is that the Leagoo T5 lacks a gyroscope sensor meaning that you will not be able to use it with VR headsets.

BATTERY LIFE

A 3000mAh power bank delivers a pretty much standard battery life of about 5-5.5 hours of screen-on time while using the phone with a lot of apps installed and social media accounts running in the background. The supplied charger fully charges the phone in about 2 hours.

CONCLUSIONS

The Leagoo T5 is a surprisingly good phone that does not even cost $130. Obviously, the camera remains the weakest point of this device. Also, the phone lacks notification LED light and a gyroscope sensor.

However, if you consider all pros and cons, the Leagoo T5 offers a lot of value for the price as it has an all-metal build, brilliant display, and a good overall performance.