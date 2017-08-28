Samsung Launches Pink Galaxy Note8 and Galaxy S8+ in Taiwan

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 was announced in four colors – Orchid Gray, Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue and Maple Gold. So far only three colors seem to be available for now.

In the US, there is Orchid Gray and Midnight Black. In Korea, KT Olleh’s Galaxy Note8 pre-order page lists the phone in Midnight Black and Deep Sea Blue. So it seems the Maple Gold variant is missing in action.

Move over to Taiwan and it is a different case entirely. The Samsung Taiwan website shows the Galaxy Note8 in Orchid Gray and Maple Gold. Not only does it get the Maple Gold, Samsung also unveiled a new Star Pink color variant. That makes it two new colors that are not available elsewhere for now. Taiwan also gets the Galaxy S8+ in Rose Pink.

Sources say the reason for releasing a pink variant is because the color is very popular among consumers, even accounting for up to 30% of all smartphones sold.

The Star Pink Galaxy Note8 is coated in the flashy color in all areas save for the bezels in front and the camera area at the back. Even the S Pen gets a coat of pink.

The specs are the same except for the chip which is the Exynos 8895. RAM is 6GB and storage is 64GB. It will sell for TW$ 34,200 ($1134).

