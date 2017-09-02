Huawei Honor 6C Spotted on TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s Honor 6C has been spotted on TENAA and according to sources its pricing may position it as a competitor against the Redmi Note 5A.

The Honor 6C has a 5.2-inch display with a 1280 x 720 resolution. It has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. But there is news of a 3GB RAM variant, probably with 16GB of storage. Irrespective of the variant, there is a microSD card slot that takes up to 128GB cards.

There is an unnnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The Honor 6C is listed as having a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor. Flanking the rear camera on the left is a LED flash.

The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and you can be sure there is EMUI 5.1 on top. Will this get Android 8.0 Oreo in future? It is hard to say but it should at least get EMUI 6.0 when it launches.

The Honor 6C has dual SIM slots and has support for 4G networks. It has a 2900mAh battery which should suffice for its 5.2-inch HD display. It measures 147.9 × 73.2 × 7.65 mm and weighs 145 grams.

The images provided show a black variant of the device. It is actually a two-tone paint job with some areas having a darker shade than others. There is a volume rocker and power button on the left, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top. SIM tray is on the left and the charging port and speaker should be at the bottom.

Sources say it will sell for ¥799 (∼$122) for the 3GB RAM version and ¥999(∼$152) for the 4GB RAM version. It will available in golden, black, blue, and pink. Hopefully the launch shouldn’t be too far off.

