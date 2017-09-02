iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 To Launch As iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Edition

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Latest reports say that what we have called the iPhone 8 is actually the iPhone Edition. The iPhone 8 moniker will go to the device formerly known as the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7 Plus will launch as the iPhone 8 Plus.

The news comes from 9to5Mac Editorial Director Seth Weintraub, who said he spoke to two case vendors at the on-going IFA in Berlin. The case vendors are said to be major brands with one selling items on the Apple store and the other on 9to5Toys.

One of them says it has even updated its internal stock keeping units (SKUs) based on the info from those who have seen the retail boxes in Shenzhen. Another info revealed is that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will have lightning ports but future models will inevitably switch to USB-C.

Apple has scheduled September 12 as the release date for its new devices. The launch will take place at the new Steve Jobs Theater situated within the new Apple Campus.

READ MORE: Apple Watch 3 Coming With More Workout & Exercise Tracking Functions

The iPhone Edition will be the highlight of the event. The phone will come with a nearly bezel-less design with a cut-out at the top for the camera and a bunch of sensors. It will ditch the Touch ID at the bottom in favor of facial recognition, and also be the first iPhone to feature an OLED panel and have wireless charging.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil a third-generation Apple watch and a new Apple 4K TV.

(Source)