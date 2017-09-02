Grab The Xiaomi Mijia Mini 4K Action Camera for $119.99 (Coupon Inside)

Xiaomi announced the Mijia Mini 4K Action Camera a fortnight ago. This is not Xiaomi’s first action camera as it has a bunch released under the Xiaoyi brand name. However this is the second camera released under the Mijia name, as there is also a Mijia dash camera.

The Mijia Mini 4K Action Camera is priced at ¥699 (∼$107) on the official Mi store but since most people outside China can only purchase from third-party resellers, they have to pay a bit more.

Gearbest has it available on pre-sale for $139.99 but you can get it for much less if you use a coupon code. Enter the coupon GBXMINI at checkout and you get $20 off bringing the price down to $119.99.

The Mijia 4K Action Camera has a 2.4-inch display. It has a Sony IMX317 sensor with a 1.62um pixel size and a 145º viewing angle. Its f/2.8 aperture makes it possible to shoot pin-sharp footages under low-light.

The camera can record 4K videos in 30fps. It can also record time-lapse and slow-mo videos. And with its 6-axis stabilization (3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer) you can be assured of a steady footage.

There is a 1450mAh battery that can record 2 hours of 4K video or 3 hours of 1080p videos. Connectivity is via Bluetooth or WiFi and it has a microSD card slot that can accept a maximum storage capacity of 64GB.

Do note that the camera won’t ship until after September 16 when the pre-sale period would have been over.