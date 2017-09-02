Leaked Pictures Reveal Samsung Galaxy C8 Will Have Dual Cameras & Fingerprint Sensor

A Samsung model with number SM-C7100 and believed to go by the name Galaxy C8 was recently spotted on Samsung China’s website. Samsung had initially launched the Galaxy C-series exclusively for China but later released the C9 Pro model for other South East Asian markets. The Galaxy C8 will likely be Samsung’s first mid-range smartphone with dual cameras, that is if it is launched before the Galaxy J7+ that is also launched with dual cameras.



The Galaxy C8 was recently spotted on a promotional material which confirms some features of the model. The promotional material confirms that the C8 will come with dual cameras. The device is also shown to come with a fingerprint sensor which will be embedded in the home button. The dual cameras on the Galaxy C8 will likely be a combination of a 13MP main sensor teaming up with a 5MP secondary camera, aligned in a vertical direction.

In addition, previous leaks had tipped the Samsung Galaxy C8 as coming with a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. The device will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It will likely feature a 2,850mAh battery and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Samsung had hinted that it would not only include Bixby on its flagship but also on the mid-range phone and so, apart from the Galaxy J7+ which is rumored to come with Bixby, the Galaxy C8 may also include a basic version of Bixby. Samsung is yet to disclose when the Galaxy C8 will be launched or if it would be available outside China.

(source)