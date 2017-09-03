The Samsung J7+ is Samsung’s Second Dual Camera Smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Barely two weeks after Samsung announced its first dual camera smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, it has released a second one. The Samsung J7+ unveiled in Thailand is the new dual camera smartphone from the Korean giant.

The Samsung J7+ is a mid-range device like its siblings, the Galaxy J7 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 Pro. It has a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a microSD card slot for expansion (256GB max.). However, it swaps the Exynos 7870 for a Helio P20 clocked at 2.4GHz.

The rear cameras are the highlight of the device. There is a f/1.7 13MP main sensor paired with a (f/1.9) 5MP rear camera. The latter captures depth of field information, thereby providing you with the option to adjust the blur level after the image has been taken. The front facing camera is a 16MP f/1.9 sensor with its own LED flash.

The rest of the specs include a smaller 3000mAh battery, a front facing fingerprint scanner, and dual SIM slots. The Galaxy J7+runs Android Nougat and has some neat software features. There is dual app support, floating apps support, and a secure folder feature for keeping your apps and files private.

The Galaxy J7+ is already available on pre-order and will cost THB 12,900 ($389). It will be available in gold, black and pink. Those who pre-order will also get a free Samsung U Flex Bluetooth Headset.