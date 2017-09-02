Limited Edition Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Announced, Proceeds Go Into Cleaning Indian Lakes

Xiaomi has released a new color variant of the Redmi Note 4 in India. The new color called Lake Blue looks very similar to the blue Redmi Note 4X released about three months ago. However this is a limited edition that has a purpose.

As part of its CSR, Xiaomi has started a campaign called “Wake the Lake” to clean up the lakes in the Indian city of Bengaluru (Bengalore), Karnataka. To involve its fans in the clean up, it released a limited edition phone whose proceeds will go into cleaning the lakes. So if you purchase a unit, you are helping to clean up the environment.

Xiaomi has chosen the city of Bengaluru as that is where it first set up camp in India. The first lake to be cleaned is the Kempambudhi Kere Lake. The funds will also be used to plant trees, construct sitting benches, install solar lights, as well as an outdoor fitness center with a play area for kids too.

The Lake Blue Redmi Note 4 will be available in the 4GB RAM+ 64GB ROM model only. It will go on sale on September 4 at 12 noon on the official Mi India site and retail for INR 9,999 (~$157).

