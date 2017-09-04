ZTE Blade A2S Official: 5.2” FHD Display, 3GB RAM & ¥699 ($107) Price

ZTE has added a new device to its affordable A-series. The ZTE Blade A2s is the successor to last year’s Blade A2.

The Blade A2S has been slightly redesigned. It is still made of aluminium but the back has a curve to it for better handling. The display has been bumped to 5.2-inches and the resolution is now 1080p.

It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor. The RAM is 3GB and storage is 32GB with option for expansion via a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only). The rear camera is a 13MP sensor with LED flash and up front is a 5MP sensor. The Blade A2S is missing the front flash on the A2 but compensates for it by using selfie screen flash when you take pictures.

The battery has received a slight bump to 2540mAh and it charges via a micro USB port. There are speaker grilles flanking the charging port on both sides but only one actually has a speaker. At the top sits an audio jack and below the rear camera is a fingerprint scanner. The phone also has the real time language translation feature we saw on the ZTE Small Fresh 5 but is limited to just 10 languages.

The ZTE Blade A2S will come in silver and sell for ¥699 ($107). It will be available on JD.com starting September 8.