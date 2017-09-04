blackview bv8000 pro discount

ZTE Blade A2S Official: 5.2” FHD Display, 3GB RAM & ¥699 ($107) Price

NewsZTE

by Habeeb Onawole ago 0

ZTE has added a new device to its affordable A-series. The ZTE Blade A2s is the successor to last year’s Blade A2.

ZTE Blade A2S

The Blade A2S has been slightly redesigned. It is still made of aluminium but the back has a curve to it for better handling. The display has been bumped to 5.2-inches and the resolution is now 1080p.

It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753 octa-core processor. The RAM is 3GB and storage is 32GB with option for expansion via a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only). The rear camera is a 13MP sensor with LED flash and up front is a 5MP sensor. The Blade A2S is missing the front flash on the A2 but compensates for it by using selfie screen flash when you take pictures.

ZTE Blade A2S

READ MORE: ZTE Blade Z Max with $129 Pricing Brings Dual Rear Cameras, 6-inch Display

The battery has received a slight bump to 2540mAh and it charges via a micro USB port. There are speaker grilles flanking the charging port on both sides but only one actually has a speaker. At the top sits an audio jack and below the rear camera is a fingerprint scanner. The phone also has the real time language translation feature we saw on the ZTE Small Fresh 5 but is limited to just 10 languages.

The ZTE Blade A2S will come in silver and sell for ¥699 ($107). It will be available on JD.com starting September 8.

 

 

