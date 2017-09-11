Mi 5X Owners Can Now Install A Stable Ported Version of The Mi A1 ROM

Last week, Xiaomi announced its first Android One phone, the Mi A1. The phone is actually a rebranded Mi 5X. Once people realized that, the question of if it was possible to port its ROM to the Mi 5X popped up.

We also saw a different set asking if it’s possible to port the MIUI ROM of the Mi 5X to the Mi A1. While we don’t have an answer yet for this second group, we are happy to announce that Mi 5X owners can install a stable Mi A1 ROM on their device.

The gratitude goes to a developer named heliOus who ported the ROM. He has confirmed that all the features work and there are no issues.

To install the ROM, you have to unlock your bootloader first, then flash TWRP and download the ROM to your internal storage. The rest is easy from there. The file size is 1.2GB and installation instructions and the download link are available in the source link.

The advantage the Mi A1 has is that it runs Pure Android similar to what you will find on a Google Pixel. The only difference is that it comes with some few MIUI apps. It will also get an update to Android Oreo by the end of the year. If you know Xiaomi, you already know an Oreo update won’t come that early for MIUI.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Redmi 5A Seems to Have Surfaced on TENAA as Xiaomi MCT3B

The Mi 5X is priced at ¥1499 Yuan (~$230) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model, this is the same configuration as the Mi A1. There is also a 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant of the Mi 5X that sells for ¥1299 (~$199). We have not seen anyone complain about the port not working on the 32GB variant, so owners of that variant may try it too.

(Source, via)