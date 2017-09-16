Meizu M6 Live Images Leak, Reveals Metal Back

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu sent out invites for its upcoming smartphone the M6, a few days ago. The Chinese manufacturer has scheduled September 20 for the launch of the smartphone.

Specification details of the entry level phone leaked last week, revealing that the phone shares the exact specs as its predecessor. However, rumors say the only noticeable difference between both phones will be their overall design. The Meizu M6 is expected to ditch the polycarbonate body for a metal one and now there is an image that confirms it.

Pictures of the phone were posted on Weibo and one of them shows the rear of the phone. Truly, the design is different, not only from the Meizu M5, but from other metal-clad Meizu phones.

Unlike other Meizu phones that have chrome painted antenna lines for their gold units, this one has black, and the design is different. Instead of maintaining a straight line when it gets to the edges, it slopes downwards in the top antenna line and upwards in the bottom antenna line. The camera and LED flash haven’t changed. It doesn’t even get the quad led design.

READ MORE: Meizu Signs Up for MediaTek’s Helio P40 Processor

There is also an image of the front and it corresponds with earlier leaks. The home button doubles as a fingerprint scanner and there are bezels on all sides.

The Meizu M6 launches on September 20 and is rumored to keep the ¥799 (~$122) starting price from the previous model.

(via)