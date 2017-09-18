Redmi Note 4X Blue Variant Now Comes in 3GB + 32GB For ¥999 (~$152)

About four months ago, Xiaomi announced a new blue variant for the Redmi Note 4X. However, it was only available in 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM configuration. The good news is that it is now available in the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM configuration.

The new variant will go on sale on September 21 at exactly midnight. It will be available on online stores such as JD.com and Tmall for ¥999 (~$152).

The Redmi Note 4X has a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 and packs a 4100mAh battery in a metal body. It has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera. Below the rear camera setup is a fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi Note 4X runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box but will get an update to MIUI 9. It has Bluetooth 4.2, dual band WiFi, an IR blaster and dual SIM support (hybrid). It also has a FM radio.

The Redmi 4X is available in 6 different colors in total – matte black, platinum grey, champagne gold, cherry powder (pink), Hatsune Miku special edition (blue-green), and light blue.

