Yotaphone 3 Brings AMOLED & E-ink Displays To China for ¥3699 (~$563)

Nearly 3 years after the release of the Yotaphone 2, its successor the Yotaphone 3, was unveiled in China yesterday. The third generation dual screen smartphone brings upgraded specs and a higher price tag.

Yotaphone 3 Design

The Yotaphone 3 has the same design language as its predecessors – a color display on one side and an e-ink display on the other side. But the dimensions and appearance have changed so you can say it is the same but different. In a nutshell, the Yotaphone 3 has ditched the small curvy form factor for a flatter and bigger body.

Yotaphone 3 Specifications

The AMOLED display is now bigger at 5.5-inches and is covered with Gorilla Glass 4. The secondary e-ink display has received some upgrades too. It’s now bigger at 5.2-inches and has a 720 x 1080 resolution. The bigger e-ink display should make reading a bit more comfortable.

The Yotaphone 3 comes with 4GB RAM standard and is paired with the Snapdragon 625 mobile platform. There is 64GB/128GB of storage with no expansion slot.

There is a single 12MP f/1.9 1.2um camera on the back of the phone positioned at the top left corner. The front camera is a 13MP sensor which is a huge upgrade from the 2.1MP camera in the Yotaphone 2.

The Yotaphone 3 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and packs a 3300mAh battery that supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also has a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. There is support for dual SIM slots (nano only) and it has NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 but no audio jack.

Yotaphone 3 Price

The Yotaphone 3 is pricey but we are sure the manufacturer will have reasons for the price. It starts at ¥3699 (~$563) for the 64GB model and jumps to ¥4299 (~$654) for the 128GB version or a 64GB special edition which has a stainless steel frame instead of aluminium and comes with some gifts in the box.

Pre-orders began yesterday and it will go on sale on September 26 (64GB model only). The special edition and 128GB edition will go on sale in October. There is also only a black variant for now. We do not know if we will see a white variant in future or a different color entirely.