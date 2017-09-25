VKWorld T2 Plus Will Use The Same Display As The BlackBerry Porsche Design P’9982

VKWorld has three new phones in the pipleline. One is the tri bezel-less VKWorld MIX, then there is the VKWorld S8 with an 18:9 display. However, the most interesting of all is the VKWorld T2 Plus, a flip smartphone and the first to be built with a Titanium frame. VKWorld has released fresh details of the T2 Plus which are pretty interesting.

Before Huawei partnered with Porsche Design last year, the design company worked with BlackBerry years ago. Both companies jointly announced three luxury phones – the BlackBerry Porsche Design P’9981, BlackBerry Porsche Design P’9982 and BlackBerry Porsche Design P’9983. According to the info from VKWorld, the T2 Plus will use the same display found in the P’9982.

For those who don’t remember, the screen is a 4.2-inch IPS display with a 1280 x 768 resolution. It has over 500 nits of brightness and a 175° viewing angle. The VKWorld T2 Plus will have two of the displays – one will be outside and the other will be on the inside.

VKWorld also adds that apart from the titanium frame for durability, the T2 Plus will have a leather finish on the back. An official render also shows the keypad has a leather finish.

The VKWorld T2 Plus will be available in two variants:

Base Model: It will be powered by a MediaTek MT6737 processor. RAM and built-in storage will be 2GB and 16GB respectively. It will have a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Battery capacity will be 2600mAh. High-End Model: This variant will come with a MT6750T processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Like the base variant, it will have the same 1280 x 768 displays and run Android Nougat. Its rear camera will be a 16MP sensor and the selfie camera will be bumped up to 13MP. It will also feature a larger 3000mAh battery.

The base model is expected to launch first and will be priced under $200. Pre-order promotion will begin after the Chinese National Day celebrations in October.

In other news, the VKWorld MIX Plus promotion has ended and is now back to its regular price of $129.99. If you are interested, you can purchase a unit on Tomtop.