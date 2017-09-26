Nubia Full Screen Phone Hits October 12, Official Launch Poster Hints!

Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Nubia which is closely related to ZTE has been teasing its full-screen model which it touts as coming with full-Screen 2.1. The company’s latest teaser has revealed that a launch event would be held on October 12 in Shenzhen, China where the company is expected to launch the much-anticipated full-screen Nubia phone.

The tech giant had shared a couple of renders of the device which tells little about the device apart from its full-screen design. Several of the teasers are often accompanied with the caption “More Than You Can See” which reiterates the full-screen design. It is also expected to have a bezel-less design with highly reduced bezels on all four sides. The photos of the device were even spotted online recently giving up a glimpse of what to expect and it includes the presence of a physical home button at the front and its TENAA appearance also revealed the real photos of the dual-camera packing model.

The full-screen Nubia phone did appear on TENAA last week clutching the model number NX589J and is rumoured to go by the name Nubia Z17s. The TENAA listing reveals the Nubia phone features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 6GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, a dual camera setup in which the main sensor is 13MP. There is also a 16MP front camera and a 3100mAh battery. In addition, the device is expected to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and would have a curved edge design at the rear.