Hi-Res Images of Samsung’s Mixed Reality Headset Leaks

While other companies are into Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR), Microsoft is focused on Mixed Reality (MR) – a blend of both or to better put it, blending the physical and virtual worlds. Hardware for mixed reality is categorized into two – immersive and holographic. Samsung’s mixed reality headset which just leaked belongs to the immersive category while the Microsoft Hololens is an example of the latter.

Samsung isn’t the only manufacturer with a mixed reality headset. Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS have headsets that should go on sale before the end of the year. If you can’t wait for those, you can buy HP’s or Acer’s Mixed Reality developer edition headsets.

Samsung’s own headset is a bit different from the rest. Instead of an audio out jack, the headset has a pair of AKG headphones integrated into it. For those who don’t know, AKG Acoustics or rather its parent company, Harman International Industries is now owned by Samsung.

The headset is black and looks a bit like the PSVR headset. There are two cameras in front for tracking your environment and there is a wire for connecting to your PC. There is also an image that shows the headset alongside a pair of Microsoft’s motion controllers.

Microsoft has a Mixed Reality event on October 3, there is a chance the Samsung headset may be unveiled there. For now, our guess is that it may be priced around $399.

