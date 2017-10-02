Samsung SM-W2018 Flip Flagship Phone To Arrive in November

Samsung is one of the few companies that still makes flip phones. This year, it launched the SM-G9298 flip phone in China, but another one called the SM-W2018 is rumored to launch in November. The clam-shell phones are sort of a China exclusive and reports say the W2018 will be available on China Unicom.

The SM-W2018 will sport dual 4.2-inch FHD displays. Sammobile says it will have a Snapdragon 835 processor but there are reports of it coming with a Snapdragon 821 SoC too. RAM is 4GB and storage is 64GB.

For the cameras, the SM-W2018 will have a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera. Battery capacity is put at 2300mAh. However, the W2018 is rumored to have a price tag as high as $2000 when it launches.

If you still want a flip phone but you are not willing to shell out so much, the VKWorld T2 Plus billed to launch this month is a better alternative. It will have dual 4.2-inch screens too but won’t have FHD resolutions. It’s frame is also said to be made of titanium.

READ MORE: Samsung Working On New Exynos Chips With Dedicated AI Processing Cores

There will be two models available and price for the base model is put at under $200. While we don’t know the price of the high-end model, it sure as hell shouldn’t cost more than $500.

(Sources: 1, 2)