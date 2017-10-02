Xiaomi Hints At Record Breaking Shipment in September Exceeding 10 million phones

Xiaomi has officially hinted that it shipped over 10 million units of it’s smartphones in the month of September 2017. CEO Lei Jun made this known in a Weibo post where he showered encomium on staffs of the various department who made the feat possible.

The CEO also disclosed in his post that this is the first time the tech giant was achieving such feat in its seven years of existence in a single month. That makes the feat all the more spectacular. What Lei Jun left out was that the record shipment means Xiaomi is very close to achieving its goal of 70 million shipments this year.

One major catalyst to this record shipment is the performance of the Redmi Note 4 in India where it recorded strong sales on both Amazon India and Flipkart which may have been spurred by Diwali, India’s annual festival which comes up on October 16 but is usually surrounded by a surge in e-commerce all over the country. Another factor could be the robust manner the tech giant had been marketing its phones this year, combining offline channels to its well established online platforms. With this pace Xiaomi may well exceed 90 million shipments this year.

(Source)