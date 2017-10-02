HTC 2Q4D200 Gets 3C Certified, Believed To Be The HTC U11 Plus

An executive of HTC disclosed that the company was working on a smartphone with an 18:9 display. The phone is expected to launch as the HTC U11 Plus. On the China Compulsory Certification website, a new HTC phone with model number 2Q4D200 has been certified and it is believed to be the U11 Plus.

The HTC 2Q4D200 is said to be the Chinese variant of the HTC 2Q3FXXX seen on the Bluetooth SIG website. The last three digits are reserved for the different markets the phone will be available in.

The 3C certificate doesn’t reveal the specs but informs us that it supports fast charge (5V,2.5A; 9V/1.7A; and 12V/1.25A) and the SIG certification confirms it will have Bluetooth 5.0.

The HTC U11 Plus is really just a redesigned HTC U11 with thinner bezels and a rumored 5.99” 1440 x 2880p screen with a 2:1 aspect ratio. The processor of choice is still the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. The main camera is expected to be the same 12MP sensor but it will be nice to see HTC give us dual cameras as a plus.

The U11 Plus is expected to come in both 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants with 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively. Launch is said to be scheduled for November in Taiwan and China and a global release later.

