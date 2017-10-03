Huawei Mate 10 Pro Likely to Cost 940 Euros (~$1,100)

The arrival of the Huawei Mate 10 series is drawing near. According to one of the recent tweets from a well-known leakster Roland Quandt, the Mate 10 Pro would be priced at 940 euros (~$1,100) in Eastern Europe. The tipster has made this claim on the basis of Mate 10 Pro’s listing on retailer sites that have been taken down.

In the previous week, the rumor mill had revealed the following speculated pricing of all the variants of the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro:

Huawei Mate 10

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage = 4,299 Yuan (`$647)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = 4,899 Yuan (~$737)

6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage = 5,599 Yuan (~$843)

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage = 5,499 Yuan (~$827)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage = 6,199 Yuan (~$933)

6 GB RAM + 256 GB storage = 6,899 Yuan (~$1,038)

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage = 7,499 Yuan (~$1,129).

The 940 euros ($1,100) pricing that has been leaked by Quandt could be referring to the 6 GB + 256 GB or 8 GB + 256 GB variant of the Mate 10 Pro.

Read More: Huawei Honor 7X Pricing and Details Leaked, Starts At ¥1799

The Huawei Mate 10 is speculated to house a 5.9-inch display that will carry support for 16:9 aspect ratio whereas the Mate 10 Pro is rumored to feature a 5.9-inch display that be offering an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both the smartphone are rumored to be powered by Kirin 970 chipset that is integrated with AI NPU. One of the recent reports have revealed that Mate 10 duo’s AI capabilities will allow them to see, think and learn like a human brain.

The Mate 10 duo are expected to be arrive with a pair of f/1.6 aperture SUMMLUX-H lenses. Both the smartphones are tipped to house the same battery of 4,200mAh capacity. Another recent report has revealed that Huawei may introduce a Samsung DeX-like product that will allow users to connect Mate 10 to a large screen through a dock for viewing Android apps on a desktop UI.

Huawei will be unveiling the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro on Oct. 16 in Munich, Germany. It is also expected to debut Mate 10 Lite with mid-range specs.

Source