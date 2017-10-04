Google Pixel 2 XL Full Specs Leaked Ahead of The Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In a few hours, Google will take the wraps off its 2nd gen Pixel smartphones. Over the last six months or more, we have seen countless leaks about the design and specification details. Right now, everyone knows what both phones will look like already. However, there are still a few specification details that aren’t known yet. A full specification sheet surfaced online yesterday revealing all there is to know about the larger Pixel 2 XL.

The Pixel 2 XL is made by LG and just like the new V30, the Pixel 2 XL will have a 6.0-inch P-OLED display. The screen will have a 1440 x 2880 resolution (538 ppi) and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 (3D arc).

The Google Pixel 2 XL is a dual SIM phone with a single SIM slot. Confusing? That’s because the second SIM is an eSIM (electronic SIM) embedded in the phone.

The spec list doesn’t mention an audio jack but there have been confirmations from trusted sources that it has been removed. There are three microphones and Wi-Fi calling is supported. Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a rear fingerprint scanner are also present.

While the spec sheet doesn’t mention the rear camera, it does state that the front camera is an 8MP f/2.4 sensor. There is also a mention of a Pixel Visual Core which some say is a dedicated image processing chip.

The Pixel 2 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.35GHz and will be available in 64GB and a more than likely 128GB version. It will come with Android 8.0 Oreo but an update to 8.1 should not be far off after launch.

READ MORE: Pixelbook Specs Seen in Reseller Inventory Listing, New Product Called Google Clips Spotted Too

The Pixel 2 XL will have an aluminium body and be water resistant and dustproof. It will have LG’s signature Knock Knock function and an adaptive audio amplifier. Its battery capacity is 3520mAh.

(Sources: 1, 2 )